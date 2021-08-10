Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan made revelations regarding her days of pregnancy during the launch of the book with her best friend Karan Johar. While having a conversation with him, she revealed that she lost her sex drive completely during her pregnancy and that her husband actor Saif Ali Khan was very supportive and understanding during those times.

During the conversation, she also told that during pregnancy a woman goes through a variety of emotions and different mood swings. She also stated that during her pregnancy, she would feel both sexy and amazing about herself, and Saif would also comment that she looked beautiful.

The actress also said that there were days, specifically after six or seven months she felt really exhausted. It was as if she didn’t know what to think. According to her, it is very essential to have a supportive man beside a pregnant woman who will not pressurize his wife to look beautiful or expect the regularity of sex life during times like this and be super supportive.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also went on to say that during these specific times, the feelings of a woman should take importance over everything else.

Everything has to be following how she would feel and what she would be feeling. And if her husband doesn’t understand and support her then he cannot be the father of her child. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February this year.

The actress will also be seen playing a lead role alongside Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She will also be seen in ‘Takht’, a movie by Karan Johar. We wish the best of luck to the versatile actor for her upcoming films and her future!