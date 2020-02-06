Kareena reveals her reaction when Taimur will bring her girlfriend home.

Kareena Kapoor khan reveals her reaction of Taimur bringing his girlfriend at home, when Tapsee Pannu asked her on “What Women Want”. The reaction is of every Indian Mother.

Experiencing Mother Hood is the best thing that could ever happen to women. A Mother is complete different when it comes to her child. The very first word that a child speak is flute to mother’s ear and mother can’t be replaced, ever. So is with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is just the sweetest and the same like all Indian Mothers.

Kareena embraced Motherhood in December 2016, when the little cutie Taimur Ali Khan was born. She enjoyed Motherhood in the warmest and nicest way. She managed with her professional and personal life. She was seen juggling between her shoot and home just to spend a little more time with baby. She was persistent and assiduous in working and embracing motherhood.

Kareena, who astounded everyone with her profession, dazzled the nation with her looks and had stupefied with her motherhood. Started her own radio talk show in 2019 “What Women Want”, wherein she interacts with celebrities and touches upon the topics pertaining to the issues faced by women in today’s lifestyle.

In an episode with Taapsee Pannu, Kareena introduced a segment in which the Thappad star has to answer if the situations asked by Kareena are safe or unsafe. When asked, ‘mummy se jhooth bolna’ is safe or unsafe, Taapsee replied, “Main bohot buri hoon jhooth bolne mein. Mera har jhooth pakda gaya hai toh it’s very unsafe.” To which, Kareena added, “Yeah, I think children should not lie to their mothers.” Taapsee teased her, “Yeah, now of course you’ll say that! Aane wala hai vow ala time, right?” Kareena continued, “Now, of course I have like stress level. I am like no no no, this can’t happen. There’s still time.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave her the next situation, “Bete ki girlfriend ka ghar aana?” To this, Taapsee Pannu said, “You can tell me that. Kaisa lagega? As I am far away from that. Abhi kab shaadi hogi, kab beta hoga, kab uski girlfriend hogi… toh I think you’re still closer to that time. So, you can help me know.” Kareena replied, “Nahi yaar… I think, I don’t know. But I am that type. I am a Punjabi…ahh…mother.” When Taapsee probed, “So, matlab aap paranthe banayengi apne bete ki girlfriend ke liye.” Kareena interrupted and said, “Nahi, bohot unsafe hai. I’ll be like mat aao yahan pe.”

Kareena is a dazzled personality but she is also an Indian mother, who is insecure and extremely careful when it comes to their child.