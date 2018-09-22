We already know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is in no rush for signing up films. She has said that after Taimur, she will only do one film at a time. Right now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is preparing to start work on her upcoming projects — Takht and Good News. Both the movies are being directed by Karan Johar.
If Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular divas in Bollywood, her cousin Ranbir is a powerhouse of talent. For those who don’t know, Ranbir is Rishi Kapoor’s son who is Kareena’s dad Randhir Kapoor’s brother. The cousins have never been offered a film together. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor spoke extensively about working with cousin Ranbir Kapoor.
She said, “I would love to do a film with Ranbir, it will be wonderful. The chemistry will be unbelievable. I am deeply fond of him. So, never say never, and hopefully, someone will write a script. I feel Ranbir is one of India’s greatest actors. For me, he is always above the film. I truly believe he is the best.”
