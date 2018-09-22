Share

We already know that Kareena Kapoor Khan is in no rush for signing up films. She has said that after Taimur, she will only do one film at a time. Right now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is preparing to start work on her upcoming projects — Takht and Good News. Both the movies are being directed by Karan Johar.

If Kareena Kapoor is one of the most popular divas in Bollywood, her cousin Ranbir is a powerhouse of talent. For those who don’t know, Ranbir is Rishi Kapoor’s son who is Kareena’s dad Randhir Kapoor’s brother. The cousins have never been offered a film together. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor spoke extensively about working with cousin Ranbir Kapoor.

She said, “I would love to do a film with Ranbir, it will be wonderful. The chemistry will be unbelievable. I am deeply fond of him. So, never say never, and hopefully, someone will write a script. I feel Ranbir is one of India’s greatest actors. For me, he is always above the film. I truly believe he is the best.”

Kareena, who is immensely fond of Ranbir, added that he is one of the best actors in Bollywood right now. “I feel Ranbir is one of India’s greatest actors. For me, he is always above the film. I truly believe he is the best.”

But, apart from Ranbir, Kareena has another favourite. Talking about people who can redefine Hindi cinema, Kareena said “I think both Ranbir and Ranveer (Singh) will take (Hindi) cinema to another level.” When asked whose her current favourite among the actresses, she said, ‘Alia Bhatt’.

When asked about the genre she would like to explore, Kareena said “I look at the scripts from the point of view whether it will be interesting for the audience or not, and how entertaining it will be. Ultimately, the audience goes to theatres to get entertained. So, it can be either a thriller, a comedy or a chick flick, but it has to have the entertainment quotient. It should ideally be a good mix of all emotions — laughter, sadness, and joy.”

Kareena is now looking forward to working with Karan Johar in his magnum opus Takht and Good News. “…It’s too soon to talk about my next projects but we will start work on them soon. But I am obviously excited to do movies with Karan [Johar]. He is like family,” Kareena said.