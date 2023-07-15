Karishma Kapoor’s Son Denies To Walk With Her At The Airport; Troll Says: ‘Bacha Bezzati Karwa Raha’

Veteran actor, Randhir Kapoor’s daughter, Karisma Kapoor has carved a niche for herself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses. It is her exceptional talent and ageless beauty that propelled her to the forefront of the industry. Indeed, Karisma Kapoor is a force to be reckoned with. For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor recently marked her return from Paris as she celebrated her 49th birthday. The actress delighted fans with her dreamy vacation spent in Paris. Now, that Karisma Kapoor returned from her vacation, she was spotted with her son Kiaan at the airport. However, the latter refused to walk along with her actress-mother, Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor returns from Paris with son, Kiaan

Bollywood star-diva, Karisma Kapoor reached at the Mumbai airport along with son, Kiaan. For the airport look, Karisma opted for a sweatshirt and joggers which she paired with a brown colored handbag and sunglasses. Whereas, her son Kiaan was seen in comfy attire dressed in blue colored T-shirt and white trousers.

Spotting the veteran actress, Karisma Kapoor, paparazzi captured the mother-son daughter in no moment. However, it was Karisma’s son, Kiaan who grabbed eyeballs for his inappropriate behavior. He looked uncomfortable and disinterested as he walked away from his mother. Karisma was distressed who was seen requesting son, Kiaan to walk along with her.

Netizens react to Kiaan’s Strange Behavior with mom, Karisma Kapoor

Since the video clip is doing rounds on the internet, netizens are surprised to observe Kiaan’s unusual behavior with mother, Karisma Kapoor. Users bombarded the comments section with negative comments. One internet user penned, “Her son is looking miserable”. Another one commented, “Bachha bezzati karwa raha hai”. Meanwhile, a third netizen sarcastically remarked, “Why so thin.” Whereas one user completely ignored Kiaan’s presence and wrote, “kahan hai inka son?”

For the uninitiated, Karisma Kapoor got married with Sunjay Kapur in 2003. However the couple took divorce in 2014 due to compatibility issues in their marriage.