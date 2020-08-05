It was quite a surprise for everyone when Karishma Tanna beat all other contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. However, there were many trolls who tried to belittle her by saying that she won because of the glamour she brought to the show. Now, Karishma has decided to shut slam all those haters.

In an interview with Times Of India, Karishma has schooled all her troll who were saying that she won only because of being glamourous and not her hard work and sweat. Replying to the same, Karishma said, “How can they say that I won ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ because I am glamorous? I have been part of ‘Bigg Boss 8’ (first runner-up), ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9’ and ‘Nach Baliye 7’ (second runner-up). On each of these shows, I came close to winning the crown and then, the trophy went to someone else. During that time, why did the trolls not comment? If I won the trophy because I am glamorous, why didn’t I win earlier?”

She added, “I am very happy; my calm attitude and perseverance helped me win the show. I used to be very restless and impulsive in the past, but now, I have realised that patience is definitely a virtue. While it’s natural to feel scared when facing a tiger or a snake, I kept reminding myself that I could do every task, if I remained calm. I got several bruises and injuries, and my back and neck still hurt, but all that is a part and parcel of ‘KKK.”

Upon being asked what’s next in the store for her, Tanna said, “I don’t know which medium I will choose, but I plan to do some meaningful roles now. It is high time people know me for my talent and not just glamour.”