Sidharth Shukla’s fan following fan has increased even more after he made a splash in the house of Bigg Boss 13. From Day 1, he was touted as one of the most popular contestants of the house and eventually, he walked away with the winner’s trophy. Ever since he has been linked with many leading ladies of the industry.

It has been a while ever since #TannaWedsShukla has been trending on social media. And rumour mills were abuzz that Sidharth Shukla is secretly dating Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna. Finally, the actress has reacted to this rumours and her reaction will leave you in splits.

The actress recently went live with comedian cum actress Bharti Singh for a chit chat session with their fans. Both Bharti and Karisma got candid in their live chat and went on to spill beans on many things including their personal and professional lives. Bharti was seen reading comments and suddenly she reads, “TannaWedsShukla” and both the ladies breaks into a laughter.

To which Bharti said, “Bhai kisi aur ka maal kaha chepe jaa rahe ho aap?”. Agreeing to what Bharti says, Karishma said,“Woh mera maal nahi hai”.Later, Bharti interrupted saying that,“Woh abhi Shehnaaz ka maal hai”. And Karishma again agreed to what Bharti said.

https://youtu.be/M1X1FGGWsGY

Both, Karishma Tanna and Bharti Singh also spoke about what all things they have been spending their time during self-isolation.