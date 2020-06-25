Actress Karisma Kapoor has won our hearts with her charm, beauty, and acting skills in the 90s movies. The actress recently got back to acting with web series Mentalhood based on moms. Born on June 25, 1974, to parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, actress Karisma Kapoor turned 46 today.

As Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor celebrates her Birthday today, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni sends wishes and love to her beloved cousin on her special day. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister shares adorable pictures wishing her cousin.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture collage of photos with Karisma Kapoor and family. While Karisma’s younger sibling and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan are missing from the pictures, without any doubt, Riddhima and the mother to two share a great bond together and their photos reveal it all.

One of the pictures shared by Riddhima features her along with the Birthday girl, while another one is of the two strikings a hot and sexy pose for a selfie. While the pictures of Riddhima and Karisma are too cute for words and unmissable, one of the pictures also sees Ritu Nanda’s daughter Natasha Nanda.

Another picture also spots Karisma and Riddhima’s aunt Reema Jain. Sharing the picture collage, Riddhima wrote, “Happiest Bday,” and tagged Karisma Kapoor in the post. Riddhima also shared a pink double heart emoji, sending out lots of love to her beloved cousin.

Meanwhile, as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has the sweetest wish for her cousin Karisma Kapoor, their bond is just pure #goals. While Birthday wishes start pouring in for Karisma, we wonder what sibling Kareena has in store for her awesome and beloved elder sister.