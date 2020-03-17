Karisma Kapoor Isn’t Her Kids’ Favorite Actress As They Like Their Massi, Kareena More

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Karisma Kapoor’s passion and scintillating looks made her one of the most prominent stars of the 90s. Karisma has appeared in over 50 films till date and most of them have been super hits. And today she is known as one of the most iconic personalities onscreen. Over the years she has emerged as a trendsetter. Well known in the industry, she was a superstar in her time. Her chemistry with Govinda, Akshay, Salman and Saif was mind-blowing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9Y57FXlXQH/

In her recent interview with curly tales, Karisma Kapoor has hilariously revealed that she isn’t her kids, Samaira and Kiaan’s favourite and no wonder this is every actress mother’s problem. When asked, whether she is her kids’ favourite actress? The actress replied with a smile and revealed that her kids’ prefer their aunt, Kareena Kapoor Khan instead of her. She said, “I don’t think so. I think its Bebo.” Adding to her statement, she further revealed that her kids’ haven’t even watched her films too much. She added, “They don’t watch my movies and I don’t force it on them. They have watched a few and I like it that way. It’s fine.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8L3LfAllsE/

In an interview with the DNA, she had talked about her experience undergone post-motherhood. She had explained, “Motherhood completely changes you as a woman and your whole focus becomes your children, which I love and enjoy a lot. So I think these small initiatives which we can be a part of, which also help our children and family, means a lot. In a certain way, yes. It has altered my choices in life.”

Karisma had further added, “Work is secondary for me as a mom. It’s all about rushing back home and being with my kids. My housemaid was just calling me (laughs). So definitely, it’s a matter of my choice and I choose to do that.”

In a conversation, Karisma talked about the bond she shares with her daughter, Samaira. She explained that she is more of a friend with her right from the start and had revealed that she is her fashion critic in the truest sense. She had stated, “Well, my daughter Samaira is my biggest fashion critic. (Laughs) When I dress up for events, if she doesn’t like what I’m wearing, she will be like, ‘Mom, change these shoes. I don’t like it.’ She has great fashion sense and she completely participates in everything.”