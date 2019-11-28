Karisma Kapoor Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Separation With Husband, “He Forced Me To Spend A Night With His Friends”

Karisma Kapoor was an A-list actress of the 90’s she began her acting career with ‘Prem Kaidi’ which proved to be a hit at the box office. And since then there was no looking back for this beautiful actress. She was one of the leading actresses of the industry. But after Karisma’s marriage with Delhi-based businessman, she left the showbiz.

After 11 years of married life, Sanjay and Karisma had decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. The couple had tied the knot in 2003 and filed for a divorce in 2014. On June 13, 2016, the couple was granted a divorce by the family court.

According to reports, she was never happy in her married life. Karisma had accused Sanjay of physical and mental abuse. After her divorce, Karisma is living with both her kids Samaira and Kiaan in Mumbai. The actress was at the peak of her career when she tied the knot with Sanjay Kapur but unfortunately, she could never experience marital peace and happiness.

In a throwback interview, Karisma had once revealed the reasons that led to her divorce with her husband Sanjay Kapur. She had stated, “Sanjay used to discuss my annual expenses with his brother. Not only this, once he had even asked his mother to slap me as I had not worn a dress gifted to me by them. Sanjay only got married to me because I was one of the A list actresses.”

She had further added, “When we were on our honeymoon, Sanjay had quoted my price with his friends. He even forced me to spend a night with his friends. Sanjay used to hit me a lot and I used to hide the wounds by applying makeup on my face. When things went out of control, I had no option left but to file a police complaint.”

In the name of alimony, Karisma didn’t really get anything for herself. A report in Mid-day had quoted a source saying, “Karisma will get Sunjay’s father’s house (in Khar) transferred in her name. Sunjay has to purchase bonds worth Rs 14 crore for the children, which will attract a monthly interest of around Rs 10 lakh.”

Karisma’s

estranged husband Sanjay Kapur is now married to Priya Sachdeva while Karisma

is rumoured to be dating businessman Sandeep Toshniwal