Karisma Kapoor Shares Kareena Kapoor And She Would Travel By Local Trains And School Bus, “Our Mother Kept Us Grounded”

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita belongs to the legendary Raj Kapoor and Prithviraj Kapoor lineage. And when it comes to the Kapoor family everything gets magnified by a proportion. But contrary to what we used to think Karisma revealed that she lived a simple life in a lengthy note posted by the popular page ‘Humans Of Bombay”. She also revealed how she would visit her granddad on the sets of ‘Ram Tere Ganga Maili” and how all the glitz and glamour would leave her mesmerized. She said, “When I told my granddad, he said, ‘It’s glamorous but it’s not a bed of roses—you will have to work very hard.’ That stayed with me. I wanted to act but my inner voice made me doubt myself.”

Talking about her upbringing, Karisma said, “What motivated me was how grounded my mom kept me. Despite being from an ‘illustrious’ family, she made us live a simple life. My sister & I travelled by school bus and went to college by local trains.”Karisma also opened up about how she was not confident of her acting skills and didn’t want to sign a film because she didn’t want to let anyone down by her acting. She shared, “But she (Babita) said that until I try, I’d never know. That’s when I signed my first film—a remake of a South Indian movie! While shooting, I gave my best. I had to ‘make it’ or ‘break it’. And the movie was a success!”

Karisma also revealed how she got ridiculed after featuring in a song “Sexy Sexy” because people thought it was way ahead of its time. She said, “But that’s when my mom said that it’s an actors job to entertain. I can’t let one roadblock affect it. Even on the bad days, I had to keep my head held high.”

In an interview, Kareena has admitted that her mother is her oxygen. She was quoted as saying, “For me, my mother is like God. She is, literally, the person I pray to. She is the sunshine and oxygen in my life. She has done everything for my sister and me. She is a true woman of substance. All I know is that I can’t live without my mother. The mother-child relationship is one that you can’t put into words.”

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor also share an unbreakable bond. In a throwback interview, she had stated, Lolo (Karisma) helps me with my homework. Mama’s strict about studies. But Lolo is even stricter. She even spanks me sometimes when I am naughty. But that is because she loves me.”

Kareena had also revealed that her sister is her role model. She was quoted as saying, “She’s my older sister, but I think I kind of bully her sometimes. I fire her, and I also give her advice. But eventually, she’s the person I have grown up aspiring to be. Even the way she conducted herself back in the ’90s — she was a very private actor — was inspiring.”

In another interview, Kareena was all –praises for her sister Lolo. She had stated, “Her simplicity is her beauty and charm. That’s why, all her life, everyone around her has bullied her. But everyone who is a part of my life knows that if Lolo (Karisma’s pet name) has said something, then it’s like gospel truth for me. And what I admire the most is the dignity with which she has conducted her life, her career, and single-handedly brought up her children, despite a lot of media stress, in terms of her marriage.”

In an interview with Filmfare, Karisma had revealed that she is lucky to share a warm bond with Kareena and said, “Apart from being a carefree person, I would say that she is a very emotional person. It is because of family, upbringing — my dad, my mom. The Kapoors and the Shivdasanis, we have been extremely close and family is most important. We say careers, friends, work everything is important, but family is THE most important. That’s how we have that bond of sisters and we are a very strong women-centric home. I am fortunate to have that bond (with Kareena).”