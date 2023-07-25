‘…Karo Toh Bawaal’: Rubina Dilaik Looks Lost As She Seemingly Addresses Pregnancy Rumours!

TV actress Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular faces of telly town. The actress is often in the news for one reason or the other. Recently, Rubina had shared a beautiful transition video. Certain fans claimed to have noticed the actress’ baby bump in the clip. After this, rumors of her pregnancy started floating in the media mills.

In the viral video, Rubina appears in two flowy dresses. It begins with actress sizzling in black loose gown. As the clip transits, the diva slips sets the screens on fire in a multi-coloured printed dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Soon after, some users pointed out how the actress is glowing in the video and by choosing loose fits, she is trying to hide her baby bump. They started questioning her if she is expecting a baby with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla.

Now, after a day of speculations, Rubina has posted a photo of herself with a note that is most likely aimed at her pregnancy rumours. In the latest picture, the actress is sitting in the flight. She is lost in thoughts. In the caption, Rubina wrote, “Post na karo toh sawaal, karo toh bawaal.”

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik married Abhinav Shukla on 21 June, 2018 after dating for a long time. They tied the knot in traditional ceremony in Shimla. The couple also participated in controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ where they revealed that they were about to part ways before entering in the house. The two considered a reconciliation after living inside the Bigg Boss house.