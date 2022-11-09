Kartik Aaryan Gains 14 Kg For Freddy, Trainer Says His Dedication Is Next Level!

After bailing out Bollywood from a long dry spell at the box office with his mega-blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan will return with his next, Freddy, in a completely new genre and the role the same year. While the young superstar has undergone a 360° transformation, from playing the soulful father Dr. Freddy Ginwalla in his last outing, it appears that he has physically transformed himself to play the role of the innocent but manic dentist.

Celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura worked with Kartik through this transformation. He said, “Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it was going to be a task. But, his dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well-supervised process, because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film.”

On the other hand, Kartik said, “Freddy has been one of the most interesting and surprising scripts that I have ever read. When I saw that I would also be required to gain weight for the role, among other preparations, I just wasn’t able to worry at that moment because I was so excited to play this character. And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether. But, under Samir’s training, we achieved the goal in time and gladly, the entire team loved the final look.”

Recently, the first teaser of Freddie dropped. Everyone, from the audience to the critics and the media hailed it as the most surprising yet shocking one of the year.