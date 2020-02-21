Kartik Aaryan got injured while leaving for shoot, misses his mother

Share

Family carries a special place in everyone’s heart. The loving and caring of parents with a gift of little bit strictness. The meal that a mother cook for her child. The gift and toys that a father give to his Son. The fight with the siblings. Family is all about love, share support and understanding.

A Father is a hero of the daughter and a mother is a first love of his Son. Whatever we do, we learn our gratitude our values and our principles, and we get all of the achievement form our family. So is with Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan.

Once in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Kartik had shared that his mother is his best friend and the strongest woman he has ever known. In addition, there is no doubt in it. On Kartik’s birthday, his mommy and daddy had thrown an adorable birthday party and the actor had shared pictures of the same on his Instagram handle. Along with it, Kartik had written, “Jab Mummy Papa ne bday pe surprise kiya.”

On February 20, 2020, he shared the reason why he was missing his mother so much. He posted a selfie and wrote, “Hate being away from mom especially when injured. Already missing you”, followed by a kiss emoji. Kartik has jetted off to Jaipur to start the shoot for his next film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Kartik had opened up on his childhood and had shared, “She was very strict. While growing up, I used to sleep at 8 pm and get up at 4 am to study. And this was until I was in class 10, as she wanted me to score big in board exams. But I’d secretly watch wrestling and cricket on TV when she wasn’t around and she used to catch me and tell me that I need to study first. Now, I realize that it actually helped me grow and inculcated discipline in me.”

Kartik loves his family more than anyone else does. We hope he will get well soon.