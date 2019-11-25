Kartik Aaryan Proves He’s The Perfect Gentleman As He Helps Ananya Pandey Walk Through A Rocky Road; Video Inside

Share

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was honored with the title of National crush. Actresses like Sara Ali khan who had expressed her desire to date the actor on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan. On the other hand, Ananya Pandey had openly declared her crush on the actor on National Television. Seems like the actor has a long queue of actresses drooling on him. However, now, news of their split has been doing rounds on the internet. Sara Ali Khan wanted to concentrate more on her acting career rather than entering into any serious relationship for now.

Now, after their split, the actor had started dating Ananya Pandey as the duo was spotted going for a dinner date. The couple maintained their “Just friends” stance. Fans want to know what’s cooking between the two.

Kartik Aaryan is riding high in his acting career. And recently the actor was spotted with his co-star Ananya Pandey as the duo headed out for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions.

Meanwhile, Kartik was seen helping his co-star walking through the rocky-road. Isn’t he just like one of that true gentleman we all secretly wish to marry! The stars were spotted stepping out of their vanity vans when Kartik held his co-star’s hand and help her cross the way. Kartik stepped out of the vanity with Ananya in tow.

Meanwhile, Ananya rocked a pink short dress whereas Kartik kept it all casual. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the actors were seen making their way out to pose for shutterbugs. Kartik didn’t let go of Ananya until she was all comfortable and then they both seen posing for cameras.

