Earlier, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had shared a Phir Hera Pheri image where he photoshopped himself on Akshay Kumar’s face, and the image read, “Modi Ji, yeh log aise nahi manengey. Yeh sunna chahte hai 21 lockdown mein paisa double.” This meme was a huge hit with his fans, fans went crazy. Recently, Kartik Aaryan has shared of his very own rap that he has shared on his Instagram. Sharing what people should and shouldn’t do to prevent coronavirus, the video once again has people in splits. Kartik Aaryan Wants To Marry Someone Like Actress Deepika Padukone And The Reason Will Leave You In Splits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-J4llOpnAG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, we brought you this sensational news. who doesn’t love Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as a team just as their PDA? In any case, looks like Kartik Aaryan is a DeepVeer fan as well. To be exact, he cherishes how DP adores her hubby. That is what Kartik’s ongoing proclamation on Deepika and marriage shows.

Because of lockdown, Bollywood stars have been quite active on social media these days. The Luka Chuppi actor too did an Instagram live session with Bollywood Hungama and addressed fans’ inquiries. During the live, a fan solicited Kartik Aaryan what kind from a life partner he might want to wed. He replied, “Somebody like Deepika Padukone.”

Kartik said, “One who shows off her hubby gladly.” Another fan posted an inquiry that when he’ll share screen space with Katrina Kaif. To this as well, the Love Aaj Kal entertainer referenced about Deepika Padukone.

Kartik Aaryan replied, “I really look better with DP too. Will you discover our blending fascinating also? You answer this. It would be ideal if you show this into the universe that I do a film with DP.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5hHQ_ngGfO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Looks like the actor is a big admirer of Deepika. There have been bits of gossip about the team featuring in a film together. Following those bits of gossip, a couple of months prior, he imparted a pic of himself to DP and inscribed it, “Hai Kisi Director Mein dum?” Kartik Aaryan Wants To Marry Someone Like Actress Deepika Padukone And The Reason Will Leave You In Splits.

Also read: https://www.womansera.com/sunny-leone-on-flying-to-the-us-with-family-amid-coronavirus-lockdown-says-it-was-a-tough-decision-to-leave-mumbai/