Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Got Postponed Again; Read To Find Out Why

A ton of contentions have emitted around Kartik Aaryan of late, particularly around discuss his ouster from huge movies because of contrasts with the directors. After Dharna Productions took the choice of heading out in different directions from Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2, word spread that Red Chillies Entertainment likewise supposedly stuck to this same pattern and he was not, at this point a piece of Freddie.

What’s more, presently, more deplorability is in transit for Kartik Aaryan fans as we’ve discovered that the shoot of his most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, costarring Kiara Advani and Tabu, and coordinated by Anees Bazmee of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Welcome and No Entry popularity, has been deferred further.

Prior, it was said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 may be continuing its shoot from the mid of this current month, July, which no uncertainty, carried a hotly anticipated grin to all Kartik Aaryan fans. Nonetheless, the satisfaction is by all accounts brief. An all around put source in the business has now only educated us that the semi continuation of 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which had featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ahuja and Ameesha Patel and was directed by Priyadarshan, may now not backpedal on floors until the mid of the following month, August.

As per our source, an email has gone out from the creation house to the whole cast and team, illuminating them the equivalent. Be that as it may, nothing is thought at this point about the explanation for this choice. Assuming this ends up being valid, we earnestly trust that it’s the last time that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been deferred.