Kartik Aryan has been slammed quite a number of times in the past for accepting roles in misogynistic movies. He has been seen slamming women in one way or the other and many feminists have called him a misogynist. But recently, he shared a video on his twitter and got brutally slammed for displaying Domestic Violence on his sister.
Recently, Kartik shared a video on tiktok which shoes him punishing his sister for making bad rotis and throwing her out of the balcony. The video didn’t go well down with the netizens including Sona Mahapatra and they slammed the actor for displaying domestic violence on her sister. RJ Ira shared the video of Kartik Aaryan’s TikTok, which shows Aaryan yanking his sister’s pigtails, punishing her for the bad rotis. Sharing the video on Twitter, RJ Ira wrote, “Acting in misogynistic films is one thing, bhai ye ab khud ese scripting aur directing bhi kar rahe hain?” Sona Mohapatra repied to it and wrote, “I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too?”
Many, on Twitter, bashed Kartik Aaryan. While one tweet read, “This is so tone deaf, especially when it’s a well acknowledged fact that this lockdown leaves victims of domestic violence locked up with their abusers and particularly vulnerable.” Another user wrote, “My god this is disgusting. Who are they and what on earth is this meant to portray other than more domestic violence against women?” Check out a few more reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s video here: