Kartik Aryan Starts Shooting For ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’, Seeks Blessings Of Ganpati Bappa!

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan is in the headlines these days for his statement on flop films. Where even from Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar, Kartik’s previous film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ has not been able to beat the box office success. Meanwhile, now Kartik has started shooting for his next film ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’. The actor has brought a smile to everyone’s faces by informing the fans about the start of the shooting of his new film through social media. Kiara Advani is going to be seen opposite Kartik in ‘Satya PremKi Katha’. By posting a picture of himself on social media, Kartik has given a loving surprise to his fans on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav.

The fan following of Kartik Aaryan, who has earned a name on his own in the industry, is not hidden from anyone. There is excitement among the people for each of his films. In such a situation, a few hours ago, Kartik posted a picture of himself on his Instagram handle and informed about the start of shooting of the upcoming film ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’. In the picture, Kartik is seen praying in front of Ganpati Bappa and his dog is also seen with him.

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani The name of this film was earlier ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’, but the makers changed the name of the film. The makers had a big reason behind this big change. Actually, he did not want to hurt the religious sentiments of the audience in any way. Initial reports suggest that ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ will be a musical love story. The film is expected to hit the theaters in June next year.