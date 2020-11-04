Today, it is KarwaChauth, and ladies all over North India must be waiting for the beautiful moon to appear and their husbands to come home early. The full-day fast gets open distinctly at night in the wake of seeing the moon. Singer Himanshi Khurana has shared a video where she is completing her Mehendi at a nail parlor. Despite the fact that she didn’t make reference to anything about Karwa Chauth, it is very evident what is the explanation and event behind wearing mehndi.

Asim Riaz and she have been going consistently for longer than a year at this point. The two met without precedent for Bigg Boss 13. They became companions, and it before long bloomed into adoration, from Asim Riaz’s side.

Himanshi Khurana was engaged already with someone else when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, it was broken after certain issues sprung up between the couple. At the point when she got back to the house as a contestant, Asim Riaz declared his affection for her. They have been going consistent after that. The couple has done three to four music recordings together. fans of #AsiManshi showered love to Himanshi Khurana after she posted the video.

She additionally expressed gratitude toward fanatics of Asim Riaz and her for indicating affection to #AsiManshi throughout the year. She posted a cherished up image of Asim Riaz and her.