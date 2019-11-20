Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2’s Parth Samthaan Denies Dating Rumours With Co-star Erica Fernandez, Says, “Not Aware Of These Rumours”

Breakups, Patch-ups, calling it quits are common things these days. The millennials have mastered the art of dealing with all these. Finding true love in this generation has become one of the toughest things. Parth Samthaan has been through the same situation recently. He was rumoured to be dating his Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandez but it seems like the two couldn’t take their relationship to the next level.

A few days back there were rumours that Parth and Erica’s relationship has hit a rough patch. And Priyanka Solanki had played the villain-of-the-piece, as her closeness with Parth, didn’t go down well with Erica. Sources claimed that Parth is getting cosy with his other co-star on the show Ariah Agarwal has often been spotted at Ariah’s Lokhandwala residence. Rumour had it that their attraction for each other is new, but galloping with giant strides. But later Ariah denied dating Parth and said, “Parth is a very good friend”

While we were speculating the probable reasons for what went wrong between Parth and Erica. Parth in a recent interview with Times Of India denied dating Erica and said, “We are good friends and friendly even today. We are in a good space. We work together daily on our TV serial and things are smooth between us. At times, there are some arguments or differences of opinions at work, but this is normal. In fact, recently, the cast came over to my new house and we all chilled together. I am not even aware of most of these so-called rumours, so we don’t need to deal with it.”

Earlier a report in SpotBoye.com had claimed that Parth and Erica have developed romantic feelings for each other. The portal had quoted a source saying, “It seems that Erica and Parth are now more than just good friends, say the sources we have parked on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. There are hushed whispers on the sets of this Ekta Kapoor show that Erica and Parth have probably developed romantic feelings for each other.”

The rumoured couple were inseparable on sets and were spotted with each other frequently. A source close to them had once shared, “Parth and Erica have been inseparable and are always together. They both arrive on the set together and wait for each other’s pack-up to leave together. They are very fond of each other and clicked since the day they met. Parth is always in Erica’s make-up room and they find their way to each other even in between shots. Parth also went to meet Erica’s family and they seem to adore him.”

Talking about his bond with Erica Parth had once shared in an interview, “I remember meeting Erica for the first time on the set. We hit it off right away. Erica and I are around the same age so, it was really easy to get along with her. She is an amazing person and we have a lot of fun in between shots. She is an experienced actress and is multi-talented, so I get to learn a lot from her. It’s great that our off-screen friendship is translating really well on-screen and viewers are enjoying our on-screen chemistry.”

While Parth has denied dating Erica but we would really love to see them as a couple in real life, isn’t it guys?