Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actress Pooja Banerjee recently made her blockbuster wild card entry on the dance reality show, ‘Nach Baliye 9’ along with her sportsman husband Sandeep Sejwal. The couple made a grand wild card entry on the show. As the couple won many hearts with their dancing and chemistry, it did not go as they planned. Now, Pooja Banerjee who plays the role of Nivedita Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opened up about hr experince of new normal amidst coronavirus outbreak in a chat with SpotboyE.

Opening upon the changes she has gone through as the shooting began, Pooja stated, “In my makeup room, there used to be usually 5 people, helping me out to get ready-two hair stylists, one makeup artiste and two people for my saree draping and jewellery. So, if I will have to do all of this myself, I don’t know how I will be able to as I take an hour and half to get ready with the help of these people.”

Now, the actress spoke about the shoot. She said, “My hair didi and make up didi and the assistant who helps me in draping my Saree- they all were wearing PPE gears, they were fully covered with face shields. So, I was completely safe with them. The entire set is sanitised and I could see very less people there. My Jewellery has been reduced so that I can wear it on my own. The people are trained well like whatever stuff they are carrying to an artist room, like makeup or jewellery they have to put it in the UV box, sanitise it and then only they can take it to our rooms.”

Pooja further added, “The things which I can do by myself I am only doing. I am washing my utensils and having my own lunch, breakfast which I carry from home. I am carrying my own water bottle that nobody touches. And of course sanitiser sprays and all.”

Pooja finally concluded saying: “It’s a very different kind of experience because you have to wear the mask all the time- it becomes really tiring. Today, even before I started shooting mera gala sukh gaya jo ki normally hota nahi hai mere saath. People are not meeting each other like they used to. We are maintaining social distance. Today I had a scene with Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini Basu) and Aamna Sharif (Komolika). We are so used to touching each other and doing the scenes but now we have to maintain the distance. Kai baar aisa hua that we were above to touch each other but stopped. Scenes look very mechanical now. We try to do it with heart and emotions but it’s giving an incomplete feeling and I am sure this must be happening with all the actors.”