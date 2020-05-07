Kashmera Shah Shares A Semi-Naked Pic With Manek Bedi, Calls It ‘Hotness Personified

Loading...

Being quarantined inside the house during lockdown has certainly got everyone doing random stuff. And many people are now going back through their phone galleries and photo albums to reminisce the good old times. Now, actress Kashmera Shah has also shared a throwback picture from her old days with model Manek Bedi and it is definitely hotness personified.

Ever since the lockdown started, Kashmera has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures on her social media. Recenlty she shares a non-edited picture from the late 90s on her Instagram which sets the temperatue soaring. In the picture, Kashmera Shah can be seen flaunting her curves while wearing a swimsuit and sexily posing with a shirtless Manek Bedi. The picture was clicked for a magazine and it is very evident that the picture hasn’t been re-touched or edited.

Sharing the picture on her social media, Kashmera captioned it, “A throwback to a picture clicked with #ManekBedi for Stardust Annual. This was before editing came to the world of pictures. A non-edited photo from the late 90 s. Hotness personified if I may say so myself. Thank you for such a gorgeous click @dabooratnani_ #dabooratnani.” Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, Kashmera Shah is one of the seventeen celebrities who are residing at Oberoi Apartments in Mumbai, which got sealed by the authorities after an 11-year-old girl found positive of Covid-19. Now the seal has been lifted after the girl recovered and have zero cases in the apartments.