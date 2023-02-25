Since few days, Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing the headlines for her married life with Adil Durrani. Actress Kashmera Shah who is a good friend of Rakhi has slammed Adil for spoiling Rakhi’s life. This is what she said.

Kashmera Shah Lashes Out At Adil Durrani

A video of Kashmera has gone viral on social media where she is seen bashing Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Durrani and also promised to teach him a lesson for spoiling Rakhi Sawant’s life. She said she was in the USA as she lost her mother recently and was not aware of what was happening in Rakhi’s life. She said she is with Rakhi and added, “Adil ki band baja dungi”.

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani’s Wedding Controversy

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani had a nikaah and court wedding. The Bigg Boss fame actress shared a photograph of Adil and their marriage certificate on social media. Sharing the snap, she wrote, “Finally, I’m happy, so excited and got married. My love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil.” The pics of both went viral. Post their wedding, Rakhi made several allegations against her husband. She claimed that Adil had a girlfriend and was also cheating on Rakhi. She also accused him of domestic violence. Asil is currently under police custody as he is in jail.

Rakhi Sawant On Third Marriage

While talking to paps recently, the actress said that she will never remarry. She said, “Zindagi mein main shaadi ka joda kabhi nahi pehenna chahungi. Ab seedhe kabar mein jaenge, shaadi nahi karenge.” Talking about Adil, she said she has only one husband and he is currently in jail.

Rakhi Sawant’s Professional Front

Amidst all these, Rakhi is back to work. She was recently spotted in a bridal dress for the shoot. She will be seen in a song.