Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were captured together in traditional event looks. “Chikni Chameli” and URI famed Vicky Kaushal made the highlights by spotting in an event together. After the photos viral on Instagram fans becomes delighted when rumours of their Roka ceremony surfaced on Wednesday. However, these are only rumours and there’s no truth to them.

Rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were highlighted after they were spotted together at a Diwali party in 2019. Both the actor’s alleged romantic relationships after that, several times they captured together in movies premier, festival and event. Most recently, the rumoured couple arrived together at the screening of Shershaah. Earlier this year, Kaif shared her Covid-19 positive report on 6 April, a day after Vicky Kaushal tested positive. Back in 2019, the photos of rumoured couples get viral where they were spotted at a dinner party in Mumbai.

Coming to the recent rumours of roka between Vicky and Katrina. Kaif’s spoke person clarifies to the contrary of the reports, there has been no roka ceremony and that the actress will begin shooting for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 soon. “There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon. Earlier this year, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor appeared on Zoom’s chat show By Invite Only and he confirmed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating. “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” he replied.

About Katrina’s spotted with Salman Khan for the “Tiger 3” shoot.

Salman and Katrina jetted off to Russia for the shooting of Tiger 3. Salman and Katrina were spotted at Mumbai airport, twinning in black outfits. Even though they arrived separately at the airport, the duo was flying together with the film’s crew. Action-thriller, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), features Salman and Katrina as spy agents – Tiger and Zoya.



Katrina looked stunning in a black hoodie and denim along with thigh-high leather shoes and Salman wore a solid black t-shirt with distressed jeans and red shoes.



At Koffee with Karan 6 in 2018, “look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen.” Says Katrina kaif and Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina’s statement during the show.

Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas’s Bharat. Her upcoming projects are Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zara where Vicky Kaushal will be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.