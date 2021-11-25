Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Guests Cannot Use Mobile Phones, Just Like DeepVeer And PriNick Weddings?

According to media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are planning to tie the knot in December in Rajasthan. The two actors have been coy about their rumored romance, and they have also held back information about their forthcoming nuptials.

The couple is reportedly planning a Rajasthani wedding at a luxurious fort-resort. The wedding will take place at a luxury fort-resort in Rajasthan. Now, according to recent reports, the couple will impose a strict rule prohibiting mobile devices at their wedding. They asked the event management agency carefully to ensure that no pictures or videos are posted on social media without their knowledge. Additionally, the couple has an in-house security and privacy team.

Additionally to the family members of the couple, Bollywood celebrities will also attend the wedding ceremony. In line with the policy, everyone will have to leave their phones at home.

During their Rajasthan ceremony, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas asked their guests to hand over their phones in certain areas. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who eloped at Lake Como in 2018, also used this policy.

It appears that Vicky and Katrina are preparing for their wedding in secret, making preparations in a hush-hush manner. To ensure smooth travels for their guests, local rental cars and security services booked in advance.

The guest list may include celebrities such as Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ali Abbas Zafar, and more. In the meantime, Katrina and Vicky recently held a Roka ceremony at Kabir Khan’s Mumbai residence.

Their family members were the only ones present at the ceremony. Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, along with Sunny Kaushal, attended Katherine’s Roka ceremony alongside Suzanne Turquoette, Isabelle Kaif, and Katrina’s mom, Suzanne Turquoette.