Katrina Kaif Attended Vicky Kaushal’s Brother Sunny’s ‘The Forgotten Army’ Screening; Avoids Posing With The Rumored Beau; Images Inside

Katrina Kaif attended Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny’s documentary screening along with his family and other Bollywood and TV celebrities. Actress Katrina Kaif was the special guest at rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal’s documentary screening in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Katrina cheered for Sunny and her good friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan, director of ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’, along with Vicky, his family, and other Bollywood and TV celebrities.

She happily posed with Sunny, Kabir and ‘The Forgotten Army’ actress Sharvari. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen with his family. The duo, however, avoided getting clicked together. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a denim jumpsuit, pairing it with strappy heels, the Bharat actress looked absolutely stunning in the attire. Vicky Kaushal was seen at his casual best by opting for a black sweatshirt and jeans.

Earlier this week, the rumored couple met at a friend’s house but avoided getting clicked together, again. Katrina and Vicky have not yet openly addressed their dating rumors, but their constants outings tell a different story. Before meeting at a friend’s place, they together attended filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party.

Social media is abuzz with pictures of Katrina and Vicky and tweets describing their rumored relationship with #VicKat have been posted in plenty. During an award show, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were together on-stage to present the award when Vicky, who had confessed that he has a huge crush on Katrina, had grabbed the opportunity and had said, “Why don’t you find a nice boy like Vicky Kaushal and get married to him?” He had further explained, “The season of weddings is on, so I thought, you too would want to do the same and so I thought I ought to ask you.”

Katrina, who had pretended that she didn’t get his point, had asked him, “What?” To which, Vicky had probed, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?” with the song playing in the background. Katrina couldn’t help but have blushingly replied, “Himmat nahi hai (I don’t have the courage).”

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ opposite Akshay Kumar. Vicky has ‘Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship’ with Bhumi Pednekar, Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Uddham Singh’, Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’.