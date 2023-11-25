Katrina Kaif Exudes Perfect Bahu Vibes In Lovely Family Pic With Vicky Kaushal; Wishes Father-In-Law On His Birthday!

Katrina Kaif has been one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood for a long time. Aside from that, she is a very loving family member who never fails to extravagantly love on her family members. She recently wished her father-in-law, Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, a happy birthday. She also posted a photo of the entire Kaushal family.

Katrina Kaif Wishes Father-In-Law On His Birthday

On November 24, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to wish her father-in-law and action director Sham Kaushal a happy birthday. She posted a photo of herself, Vicky Kaushal, his mother, Sham Kaushal, and Sunny Kaushal standing in line. Sham is seen cutting a cake in the photo, which appears to be from an intimate family celebration. “Happy birthday, Papa,” the actress captioned the photo.

Sham’s wife Veena Kaushal assisted him in blowing out the birthday candles as he cut his two birthday cakes. Katrina Kaif was beaming as she joined Vicky Kaushal and his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, in cutting the cake. In the candid family photo, Vicky had his arms around Katrina and her father Sham.

Katrina Kaif is one adoring daughter-in-law. Katrina shared an adorable image from celebrations, days after she spoke about veteran action director and father-in-law Sham Kaushal and his ‘love and support’ for her in an interview.

See The Instagram Story Below:

When Sham Kaushal Described Katrina Kaif As “So Good”

Sham Kaushal expressed gratitude for Katrina Kaif’s presence in his family earlier this year. “We are all surrounded by love. It was fate that brought them together. Definitely a match made in heaven. It is a privilege to have her in my life, and my wishes are that these children may live happy lives.” God has been very gracious,” he said in Hindi in an interview with Rajshri Unplugged.

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took place on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. The wedding was kept private, and the actors did not confirm it until they shared their first photos together.

Katrina Kaif Work Front

Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She reprised her role as Zoya in the film. Following that, she will co-star with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Merry Christmas. The film was supposed to be released in December, but it has now been pushed back to January of next year.