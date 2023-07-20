Katrina Kaif Kisses Vicky Kaushal In An UNSEEN Photo While Hosting Quick Style At Their Home, Photo Goes Viral!

A video taken at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s home has gone viral. The video contains an unseen mushy picture of the couple, which has Intenet in a tizzy.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s home is an embodiment of their unending love, and we caught a glimpse of their cosy corner in their Mumbai home, and it is all things adorable. There is a new photo going viral on social media that shows Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif with their customised figurines. Take a look at it.

Among the hottest couples in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are known for their chemistry. The couple manages to melt the hearts of their fans with their adorable PDA moments. Katrina’s 40th birthday was recently celebrated in the Maldives by the couple. Vicky even shared romantic vacation photos with her followers. There is a mushy picture of Vicky and Katrina from their Mumbai home that has gone viral on social media, and fans are infatuated with it.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship out of the spotlight until they married. They were only rumored to be dating, but nobody knew anything. In fact, the couple denied their engagement and wedding rumours until the very end. Recently we got a rare glimpse inside their residence and it has captured our hearts once more.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Unseen Photo goes viral.

On Instagram, a Katrina fan page recently shared an unseen photo of Vicky and Katrina’s home. Vicky and Katrina are pictured in a cutesy framed photo, in which the actress kisses the former on the cheek. Vicky and Katrina’s bride and groom figurines were also seen. They also shared a video of the couple talking through the glass. The fan page also shared a video of the couple meeting with the hip-hop group Quick Style. The group was sitting on the sofa in their living room, and the couple could be seen through the glass as they talked.

The unseen mushy picture of the couple on the top of a bookshelf, however, has piqued the interest of fans. Not only that, but their customised figurines depicting the couple in bride and groom costumes, as well as a beautiful wedding photo of them, are going viral on social media.

Check Out The Reactions Of Fans.

In response to the previously unseen photo, fans speculated that the two may have collaborated with the hip-hop group. “Will we see Kat dance with them” a fan commented. “I see Vickat in the glass reflection and it’s so beautiful,” said another. “They have their own figurines, which are so cute, and also the Alpacas,” a third fan wrote. A second user wrote, “OMG quick style and Katrina and Vicky.”

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Work Front.

Vicky is enjoying the success of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and preparing for future projects. Vicky will also appear in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Meanwhile, on the other hand , Katrina will appear in Merry Christmas, one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Vijay Sethupathi also appears. The actress is also working on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.