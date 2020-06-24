Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor fell for each other when they were shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani. She broke her relationship with Salman Khan to be with Ranbir but that didn’t last long. They were pretty serious and Kareena had even talked about their marriage on Koffee with Karan but things didn’t work out. Now, they’ve parted ways for many years and while Katrina Kaif is apparently still single, Ranbir Kapoor is in a committed relationship with Alia Bhatt.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Katrina Kaif opened up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and how the last two years have helped her find herself. The actress was quoted saying, “I now see it (the breakup) as a blessing because I was able to recognise my patterns, thought processes and things that I had been so sure of my whole life. I could see them from a whole different perspective.”

Katrina further added, “It’s probably one of the first times in my life where I really had only myself to focus on. And when you focus on yourself, often, the first thing you realise is that you don’t really know yourself. It’s like a period of not knowing, a period of being uncomfortable because you’re seeing yourself in your raw form without embellishments and then accepting that you don’t really know who you are.”

Talking about her reserved personality, she said, “I don’t like to blame other people. The responsibility is on me… but the trigger is how you approach me. I’m very sensitive, and if someone approaches me with a lack of warmth or affection, the wall goes up.”

While talking about her professional life after the breakup, Katrina said, “It has been wonderful because I’m really enjoying the process of creating. It began with Aanand L Rai’s Zero, and then with Bharat—even though it came to me out of the blue, the process has been wonderful. I’ve enjoyed learning, and I feel incredibly happy at work when I feel like I’m learning something new.”

Also read: Karan Johar Rejected Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma For Their Looks Despite Being Told About Their Great Acting