Katrina Kaif Reveals About Her Joota Chupai Rasam, “I Heard Very Loud Noises Behind Me”

Recently, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif reached comedian Kapil Sharma’s show to promote her film, Phone Bhoot alongside co-actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. During her conversation with the host, she revealed some interesting details about her life post-marriage with Vicky Kaushal. Not just this, Kaif also shed light on the ritual of ‘Joota Chupai’ during her wedding.

When Sharma asked her how Kaushal managed to save his shoes during the ‘Joota chupai rasam’ at their wedding since she has seven sisters, Katrina disclosed that her sisters and Vicky’s friends engaged in a big fight for the same. “I was hearing very loud noises behind me. As I turned I saw everyone fighting and pulling the shoes toward themselves. There were my sisters and Vicky’s friends. They were fighting,” she said in Hindi.

When Archana Puran Singh asked her who emerged victorious in the fight, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress replied, “Pata nahi, maine pucha nahi (I don’t know. I didn’t ask).” She added that she was so busy at her wedding, she never got a chance to ask about it.”

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. The couple had a dreamy destination wedding with only family and close friends in attendance. Calling their marriage a beautiful end to her love affair with Vicky, Katrina had said, “It felt like it was a culmination of a beautiful journey, which was super unexpected for me. It just came out of nowhere. It did.”