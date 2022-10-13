Katrina Kaif Reveals She Couldn’t Finish Watching Bhool Bhulaiya 2; Here’s The Reason!

Katrina Kaif, the actress, has revealed why she seriously couldn’t finish watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Katrina revealed in a new interview that she dislikes watching ghost movies and had to cover her eyes during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Katrina also discussed her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, in which she will play a ghost.

Anees Bazmee directed the comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, and Ashwini Kalsekar star in the film. The film grossed 266.88 crores globally, making it the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Katrina was asked if she liked watching ghost movies in an interview with Pinkvilla. “Not much,” she said. I can’t see them. I was unable to finish Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I really couldn’t. I had to close my eyes. When Tabu appeared, even though I knew there was humour in it, it was very frightening for me.”

When asked if she was scared of location, she replied, “No (not on) location.” We didn’t have such places. Isn’t it true that I play a ghost in the film? I will not be afraid of myself. When I come to scare them, I am the ghost, haha (everyone laughs). I believe there are a lot more comedians in our film. It’s primarily a comedy with a lot of errors, an unintentional comedy in a way that I believe the boys in the film are unaware of.”

Katrina recently stated that her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal complimented the Phone Bhoot team on the film’s first trailer. “Vicky loved the trailer,” Katrina said at the trailer launch event, according to news agency PTI. He had such a positive reaction, which gave us, even more, hope and happiness. He believes that the film will be enjoyable and that people will connect with it.”

In addition to Katrina, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film was written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and directed by Gurmeet Singh. Siddhant and Ishaan play ghostbusters in Phone Bhoot. Phone Bhoot will be released in theatres on November 4th.