Katrina Kaif Stuns In A Velvet Dress, Twins With Vicky At The Screening Of ‘Sam Bahadur’ See Here!

Bollywood couples Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were major couple goals as they posed together at the screening of ‘Sam Bahadur.’ Furthermore, Katrina’s appearance won people over.

On November 29, 2023, a screening of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, Sam Bahadur, was held. That Katrina was at the screening, too, warmed hearts. In a mid-length black velvet strapless dress, the diva exuded elegance at every turn. Her exquisitely sculpted figure was emphasised by the body-hugging silhouette of the dress. Katrina completed her look with her hair parted in the open, soft makeup, and matchy heels. Concerning Vicky Kaushal’s appearance, he wore a black jacket, black pants, and a black shirt. Additionally, hearts melted at the way Vicky and Katrina complemented each other. Click here to watch the video.

Vicky Kaushal’s parents, Sham and Veena also came to cheer for the former

Vicky Kaushal’s parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, as well as his brother Sunny Kaushal, attended the screening of Sam Bahadur. We can see Vicky touching his parents’ feet to take aashirwaad in a video that is making the rounds in the media, while they are giving him lots of hugs. Watch the video here.

Vicky Kaushal shared that Katrina Kaif threatened him and stated, “shaadi rehne do”

Vicky Kaushal reveals details about his married life every now and then. For instance, Vicky talked candidly about his marriage and his approach to balancing work and personal life in an interview with Pinkvilla a few days ago. Talking further about the same, Vicky revealed that he married Katrina during the break he took from filming Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Later, though, after telling the actress that he had to come back to the set just two days after they were married, she became enraged and threatened to harm him. One may quote Vicky as saying: “Toh Phir mujhe dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do.”

Vicky Kaushal criticised shut the rumours about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy

Vicky and Katrina’s pregnancy rumours have been making the rounds in the media for quite some time. Katrina’s withdrawal from the spotlight ignited these kinds of rumours. Vicky and Katrina, however, never discussed the same concerns. Prior to this, Vicky was asked if any of his or Katrina’s relatives had put pressure on them for the “good news” in an interview with Radio City India. In response, Vicky stated that their family members are cool people and that nobody is putting any pressure on them.