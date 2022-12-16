Katrina Kaif Takes The Top Spot In Google’s Most Searched Asian 2022, Beats Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra!

The year 2022 is almost at an end. While everyone is busy making New Year’s goals, Google has released a list of the most searched Asians in 2022. Scroll down to find out who made the list and where they rank.

The list includes well-known celebrities, from all seven members of BTS to Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and others.

Among the Most Searched Asians in 2022, Katrina Kaif landed at number four. Katrina is the highest-ranked Indian female actor. The list is led by BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook, who are ranked first and second. The iconic Korean band BTS V is ranked first among the top ten Google most searched Asians. This band has a global fan base, and its songs are well-liked by everyone. Respectively, while Virat Kohli ranked third.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was named on Google’s list of the “Most Searched Asians Worldwide 2022”. Katrina has ranked 4th, while Alia Bhatt has ranked 5th on Google’s annual list of most searched Asians. While Priyanka Chopra ranked on 10th spot.

Katrina is the only Indian actor to make it to the top of the list this year. Virat Kohli, who is the only Indian in the top three of the Most Searched Asians 2022 list, is ranked third on the list.

The list includes several Bollywood celebs such as Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, but what drew our attention was the inclusion of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra in the top ten.

Among Bollywood’s most famous actresses, she is featured in many films. After working hard and persevering for a while, she has climbed to the top of the industry.

Katrina Kaif is known for her incredible dance moves and stunning appearance. She has appeared in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many others.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 10, 2021, and the couple never fails to show their love for one another on social media. She was recently seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences.

On Professional Front: Katrina will appear in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She also appears in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, as well as Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.