Katrina Kaif’s Close Friend Hints Towards Actress’ Baby Planning!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the hottest and most in love couple in Bollywood. Fans really like the chemistry of this couple. Meanwhile, after Kat and Vicki’s wedding, fans have high hopes for when Vicky and Katrina become parents. The answer to this question has finally been found. However, it is not Kat and Vicky who reveal this, but their special friend.

Katrina Kaif Is planning for First Baby

There is no exact news about Katrina Kaif’s plans for a child. However, according to ETimes, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decided to plan their first child after filming Farhan Akhtar’s Ji Le Zara. According to reports, Katrina’s friend told that the actress will start planning children after she will complete shooting with Vijay Setupati and Farhan Akhtar. However, Vicky and Kat will be sharing some good news soon.

Katrina Will Plan For Baby After Jee Le Jara





The film “Jee le Zara” has not yet been released, but it may happen in the near future and we can get some good news. Let us tell you Katrina Kaif to star in this film alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif appears on screen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathy. Filming for this film has been completed.

Katrina Kaif’s Work Front

Let us tell you that Katrina Kaif will be in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan soon. Emraan Hashmi also played an important role in Tiger 3. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films and filming was completed. The film is part of Yash Raj’s spy universe and causes a lot of buzz among fans.