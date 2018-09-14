Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing these days all over the country. People are welcoming Ganpati Bappa into their homes where he will stay for 10-11 days and then will be immersed into holy waters. He will bid adieu till next year when he will come back yet again.

Bollywood stars are no less when it comes Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Tusshar Kapoor and many others have brought Bappa into their abodes and are indulging in Ganpati’s devotion these days.

When we talk about Bollywood celebrities, we can’t omit to take the names of the biggest and richest business family of the county: The Ambanis. Nita and Mukesh Ambani celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at their swanky villa. The family’s close contacts and friendship with the who’s who of Bollywood actors is no secret. Be it festival celebrations or engagement party of their children, they celebrate every occasion with opulence and the entire film industry is invited.

Like every year, Nita and Mukesh Ambani held Ganesh Mahotsav celebrations with much grandeur and festivities. From A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, to young starlets like Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Kiara Advani, Rhea Chakraborty, Yami Gautam, Athiya Shetty and Huma Qureshi, popular faces of the tinsel town were spotted at the Ambani Residence. Veteran actresses like Rekha and Hema Malini were also clicked at the celebrations.

Power Couple Shahrukh & Gauri were twinning in off-white. Shah Rukh wore an off-white Pathani kurta and salwar, which he paired with brown leather shoes. Gauri Khan looked stunning as ever in a beige floor-length suit. She carried a matching glittery clutch and silver stilettos with her outfit.

Dabangg Salman Khan attended the celebrations with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who is the daughter of Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri.

Katrina Kaif once again didn’t fail to impress us. The gorgeous actress stole our breath away in her red-hot avatar. Her flaming red salwar-suit was a sight for sore eyes.

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan dressed up nicely for the Ambani bash and was dressed in a monochrome kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket.

Veteran Actress and evergreen beauty Rekha looked resplendent as ever in a green Kanjeevaram silk saree.

Amitabh Bachchan came along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who just turned author after launching her fashion line a few weeks back.

Dangal sisters Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh looked their traditional best in green and pink dresses respectively.

Karan Johar wore a striped gold and black kurta-pyjama with a pair of matching black shoes.

Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani turned heads in a dull-golden traditional attire and red pout.

Kaabil actress Yami Gautam wore an aqua blue suit and looked charming with her million-dollar smile.

Huma Qureshi and Rhea Chakraborty looked nothing less than divas. Rhea’s adorable smile stole the limelight while Huma looked graceful in powder blue lehenga and gajra.

We can’t say this enough but Athiya Shetty looks the best in Indian traditional attires and this picture is a proof. Dressed in lime green salwar-suit, she looked nothing less than royalty. Her brother Aahan Shetty looked like a handsome young man in the beige bandhgala suit.

Veteran actress Hema Malini lived up to her title ‘Dream Girl’ and looked graceful as always in light pink silk saree.