Katy Perry Exudes Rockstar Princess Vibes In Gold Metallic Gown At King Charles III’s Coronation Concert!

Hollywood singer Katy Perry grabbed attention for her appearance at King Charles’ coronation in London, UK. The singer made heads turn with her stunning lavender two-piece at the ceremony. Currently, Katy Perry is winning hearts with her flawless golden dress from the concert.

Let us tell you that, Katy was one of the Hollywood A-listers who attended King Charles’ coronation. She also performed in concert. Apart from her, singer and songwriter Lionel Richie, as well as actress Emma Thompson, attended the ceremony.

The singer Katy Perry wore a Vivienne Westwood off-shoulder metallic gold ball gown. It featured a plunging neckline through which she flaunted her ravishing cleavage. The gown clung to her chest to avoid any hole-slip incidents. The American Idol judge added matching sleeves. It was attached down to her fingers.





Her dress had a voluminous skirt as well as a long train with some detailing in the front. She looked no less than a Disney princess Belle. The blinky gown was the show-stopper outfit of the entire concert. On the other hand, Katy Perry won hearts with her stunning voice.

She wore gold cupid earrings. She wore nude blush as well as metallic eyes. The singer applied nude lip colour. Her hair was in a bun with some bangs peeking out underneath. Her subtle makeup perfectly matched her glittery outfit.

She captioned it, “My idol set is a little different today 😮 CoronationConcert.” Fans commented, “The real queen,” “Performance of the decade,” “iconic moment” etc. They dropped fire as well as red heart emojis too.