Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan remains in the headlines for his quiz reality show KBC 13 (Kaun Banega Crorepati 13). Apart from the common people, film personalities also keep coming to participate in this show. Soon, Bollywood’s famous actress Deepika Padukone and choreographer Farah Khan are going to be seen in KBC 13. In this show, she will be seen playing the game of KBC with Amitabh Bachchan. Actually, Sony TV has released a video promo related to KBC 13 on its official Instagram account. In this video promo, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan are seen having a lot of fun. In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan tells these days that he has a time limit to play. On this, Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan ask to play the game frequently.



There is a time up and the hooter starts ringing, but both of them start requesting Amitabh Bachchan to carry on the game even after the lineup. Deepika Padukone requests Big B and says that both of us are doing a film together. Take the game forward. At the same time, Farhan Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to take the game of KBC forward that you and I have been seen together in the show before.

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly asks Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan to say two or four things more quickly. To this Farah Khan says, ‘Sir, what will we do now, take my one child.’ Hearing this from Farah Khan, Amitabh Bachchan bursts into laughter. This video promo related to KBC 13 is becoming increasingly viral on social media. The viewers of the show and the fans of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Farah Khan love the video. Also, give your feedback by commenting. Apart from this, both of them have more fun and jokes with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC. It is worth mentioning that the KBC episode of Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will be aired on Friday.