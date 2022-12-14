KBC 14: Contestant Narrates His Excruciating Story, Amitabh Gets Emotional

One of the most prominent actors of the Bollywood Industry, Amitabh Bachchan got emotional after he listened to the story of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant, Harsh Kumar Singh. He told the host that he decided to participate in the show in order to treat his wife with the winning amount. The show host was able to understand the genuine nature of his condition as a kidney transplant requires a lot of expenditure.

The contestant was a 36 year old manager of SEO and growth at an online platform who revealed about what all he has endured throughout his life and his purpose to win the game. He stated, “Sir, all of us have planned to do something with our lives. Many times we are successful and a lot of time we are not. A year after my marriage, my wife’s chronic kidney disease got detected, and basically, the kidneys are not failing. On the 19th of this month, she had her transplant. Big B extended his blessings to him for winning the episode so that his wife can be successfully cured and treated.

The contestant further stated that the treatment involves a huge amount of expenditure believing and trusting KBC to be an appropriate platform wherein contestants can win a handsome amount of money by outshining their power of knowledge. Harsh divulged that he had a passion in the technical side of the things. He was studying to create websites and as he got the opportunity to present his skillful wisdom on KBC platform, he found it to be significant. Thus, he put his studies aside and focused on participating in the show. He mentioned, “To be very honest, I have had a good experience and so today I am here.”