One of the highly respected gentleman personality of B town, Shri Amitabh Bachchan has relived his old days by sharing out a part of his love story, where he says that he used to write the love letters to Jaya Bhaduri. While engaging in a conversation with a contestant Yogesh Pandey in KBC, Big B said that he has penned many love letters to Jaya Bachchan.

When a prying contestant asked Mr. Bachchan about his personal affair, he nodded to yes and recalled his time of marriage with Mrs. Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan shared that he had planned a trip with Jaya Bhaduri if their film became a box office hit and with the wheel of fortune, the film made a boom at the box office with a great collection, on the date of release.

Amitabh Bachchan sought permission of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to go on a trip with Jaya Bhaduri, and his father put forward the condition of their marriage. The couple then formed their journey of vacation into a beautiful relation, to cherish their journey of life, together.

Ever since Big B and his lady love are throwing the light of perfect relationship goals that has become an inspiration for many duos. Amitabh Bachchan shared about his love story with contestant Yogesh Panday who sought the advice of the megastar on companionship.