KBC Participant & Doc From Jaipur Shares Her Last Tweet.

Nine tourists were killed after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveler in a landslide near Basteri in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, police said. A video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse.

According to the police, nine people died and two others were injured after heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveler. The passengers were going to Sangla from Chitkul.

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

About the Incident.

An Ayurvedic doctor Deepa Sharma, who was also a participant in Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2013, was among the nine tourists who died in a landslide in the Sangla valley area of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon.

In her last tweet, which Deepa Sharma posted minutes before the horrific incident, she wrote, “…standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed.”

Life is nothing without mother nature. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of people due to the landslides in Kinnaur.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured people a speedy recovery, Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Modi said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Several terrifying videos of the incident have surfaced showing large chunks of rocks breaking off a mountain top and rolling down into the valley. Nature’s fury also led to a section of the bridge crumbling and falling into a river after a boulder hits it.

The landslides caused a bridge to collapse damaging vehicles. “Life is nothing without mother nature,” the doctor posted in one of her earlier tweets.

In fact, several people expressed shock and condolences poured in for the doctor’s family, who lost her life in the incident. Deepa on her Twitter handle mentioned planning to celebrate her birthday on the 29th of this month is close to “nature, greenery, and river”.