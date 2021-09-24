Kaun Banega Crorepati is continuously entertaining the audience. Wherefrom the common man to many stars in the show are making four moons with their presence. This week, sitting on the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan‘s show KBC 13 is coming to answer all the questions. Actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. Who will not only answer Amitabh Bachchan’s questions in the spectacular Friday but will also be seen reliving many of his old memories. Jackie Shroff, who arrived on the show, was seen reminding Amitabh Bachchan about an old anecdote that happened during the shooting.



The makers of the show recently released a video of Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Amitabh Bachchan on their social media accounts. In this video, Jackie Shroff is seen reminding Amitabh Bachchan of the time when both of them were shooting together in Chennai and during that time little Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan were also present at the same time along with their father Amitabh Bachchan. Jackie Shroff told that when he was going to get his autograph from Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek stopped him.

Sharing the anecdote, Jackie Shroff told that when he was a newcomer to Bollywood, he had decided that he would get his autograph from Amitabh Bachchan. When he was going to take an autograph, Jackie Shroff noticed that a staff member of Amitabh Bachchan stopped him, during which little Abhishek and Shweta were also present along with the staff member. Jackie Shroff further told that your staff member came to me with both your children and said, ‘These are Bachchan sahab’s children and want to get autograph from you. I told him, I wanted Amitabh Bachchan’s autograph, his children are wanting to take my autograph, this is a very good thing.

Along with reminiscing his old memories, Jackie Shroff also revealed that his ‘Bhidu Bhasha’ is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan. Actually, when Amitabh Bachchan asked Jackie Shroff from where he learnt to speak Bhidu language, Jackie Shroff replied saying, ‘First of all let me tell you that I learned it from where I grew up but at the same time I learned from you too, you used Bhidoo earlier. We came later. After refreshing the memories, Jackie Shroff was also seen praising Amitabh Bachchan’s style. He praised Amitabh Bachchan’s tie, after which Amitabh Bachchan gifted one of his tie to Jackie Shroff. After getting it, Jackie Shroff touched the feet of Amitabh Bachchan.