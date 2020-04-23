Keep Yourself Fit With Best Resistance Bands Exercises to Do At Home

Working out at home is just as important when it comes to keeping your body moving and your cardiovascular system staying healthy. Doing exercises at home can be just as effective as going to the gym.

There’s plenty of bodyweight exercises and cardio that you can do at home without any equipment. In fact, it’s not really a good idea to do any kind of weight training on your own without a professional trainer to guide you. What you can do, however, to take your home workouts to a whole new level and engage your muscles, even more, is get yourself some pretty inexpensive resistance bands. If you already have them — here are the best resistance band exercises you can do at home.

Squats

If you’re one of those people who doesn’t really feel the squats in their glutes – try placing a resistance band on your thighs and you’ll definitely feel the exercise much more intensely. There are bands with various levels of resistance so pick the right level for yourself and try to do your usual amount of sets. We bet it’ll be more challenging this way.

Donkey Kicks

Many find this particular exercise to be easy when done with just bodyweight. However, if you put the resistance band just above your knees and try doing this you will feel not only your glutes activating but your hamstrings too.

Plank Leg Raises

For this exercise, you need to position the resistance band around your ankles, get into a plank position and lift one leg up at a time. This way, because you will have resistance when lifting your leg thanks to the band you will feel this exercise in your hamstrings, glutes and even your obliques.