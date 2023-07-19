Keerthy Suresh To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Varun Dhawan; Action Entertainer Unveiled!

Renowned South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh and popular actor Varun Dhawan are set to make their highly-anticipated Bollywood debut together. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees, the action-packed entertainer begins shooting in Mumbai next month, exciting fans eagerly awaiting this collaboration.

A Bollywood Leap for Keerthy Suresh

With her exceptional talent and charm, Keerthy Suresh aims for a pan-Indian career. After patiently waiting for the right opportunity, she found her perfect launch in a Varun Dhawan starring. This film will showcase her as a strong, glamorous character in a commercial entertainer filled with emotions, drama, and action.

The Exciting Project

#VD18, an untitled film, promises to enthrall audiences with a gripping storyline, powerful performances, and intense action sequences. Varun Dhawan joins forces with director Atlee, playing a police officer in this action-packed drama. Production starts next month in Mumbai, targeting completion by November.

Stellar Production Team

Produced by renowned duo Murad Khetani (Cine1 Studios) and Priya Atlee (A For Apple Studios), the film assures a high-quality cinematic experience. Presented by acclaimed director Atlee Kumar, known for Tamil blockbuster hits.

Release Date and Expectations

The film aims for a memorable theatrical release on May 31, 2024, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience. The captivating combination of Varun Dhawan’s charisma and Keerthy Suresh’s talent guarantees an action entertainer that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Keerthy Suresh’s Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan as an action entertainer has generated immense excitement. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in her career, expanding beyond South Indian cinema. With a stellar production team and an engaging storyline, fans eagerly anticipate the magic they’ll witness on the silver screen.