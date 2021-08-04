Kelly Clarkson to Pay $200k to Brandon Blackstock- Here’s Why it be a Win-Win Situation for Her

Kelly Clarkson has to pay her ex Brandon Blackstock a massive amount of $200k every month for both spousal support, as well as the child for finalizing the tough divorce. Since, Kelly Clarkson seems to be making much more earnings than Blackstock, as per the explanations from a lawyer, $150k is only around 12% of the monthly income of the talk show host.

As per some legal documents, the alum of American Idol has been ordered to pay Blackstock to make a payment of $200k every month with a combination of $150kfor spousal support, along with $45,601 in terms of child support for their children Remington Alexander (Son, 5), and River Rose (daughter, 7), and $1.25m for covering the legal fees related to divorce with Blackstock.

Though the amount can seem a whopping one, $200k a month can possibly be a win for the Lady. According to Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, the family attorney, she explains that “This could seemingly be a ‘win’ for Kelly. Blackstock originally filed a request for spousal support of $301,000 per month as well as his original demand of $135,000 in child support”.

According to the attorney, the amount that is deduced is on the basis of the incomes of both the parents, along with the taxes, as well as a percentage of time every time one of the parents has the kids in custody.

The divorce between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock still remains an ongoing procedure after the American Idol alum filed back last year in the month f June. However, after two children and around seven years of marriage, the reason behind the reason of their divorce is still a question for all of us, although the spousal support has been confirmed from their side.

There have been confirmations that Clark’s career is going upwards from time to time, and we all have noticed the singer getting teary eyes whenever any emotional songs are being played on the show. Despite the hateful divorce between the couple, she revealed that she can’t even imagine getting married again.