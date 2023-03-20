Kendall Jenner Sets Internet On Fire, Goes Topless But Got Trolled For Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Kendall Jenner is a true vision of beauty, capturing hearts and minds with her stunning looks and undeniable charisma. With piercing eyes that sparkle like diamonds and cheekbones that could cut glass, she exudes a rare grace and elegance that is quintessentially unique.

As one of the world’s most successful supermodels, she effortlessly embodies the ideal of modern beauty, dazzling audiences with her effortless poise and timeless style. Whether she’s walking the catwalk or gracing the pages of high-fashion magazines, Kendall Jenner is a true icon of feminine beauty, destined to inspire and captivate for generations to come.

Kendal Jenner Poses Topless For Calvin Klein Photoshoot

On March 16th Kendal Posted hot pictures from the Calvin Klein Brand Photoshoot. Kendal was looking sultry in just white socks pair and arms covering her breasts. In another pic shared on Instagram by Calvin Klein and Jenner, she is seen laying on the ground without a top and pushing up her hips while wearing just a pair of jeans. That was a breathtaking look. The pics soon went viral on social media.

Viewers Troll Kendall Jenner for Going Topless

Though Kendall looked sexy in her Calvin outfit, users were not happy with the pic. Some trolled her “Lol not buying anything if she’s the sponsor” Others said, ” You are getting boring”. While some even were chanting for Selena in her Instagram posts.

Kendall’s bold photoshoot did not go well with the internet users but she is least bothered about her trollers. But Kendall has massive fans and they all love her the way she is!