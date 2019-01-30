Kerela Government Is In A Mess

Share

Kerela Government is in a real mess. The state government is not able to pay the money to the vendors from whom they buy products. The vendors, who’s only livelihood is to sell their product and earn money, they are suffering because of the Kerala government. Government is for the people if the main authority would behave like this, how will the private sector behave? If the government will not work for people, why would people want a government?

India is a democratic country. If people are working hard, paying taxes on time, they expect things and that is not wrong. It is their right to have money for something they did. If the government is buying some product or item from a vendor, it has to be paid. Where will the common man go with the problem when the government is at fault? People who have power should understand why they have power. They should not misuse their power.

We all are well aware of the fact that Kerala was hit by the flood and then the government received a really big amount for that. Fortunately, the state is in good condition and everything is recovered now. So, they should not make the vendors suffer. They should buy products only if they can afford it. They should not play games with people’s livelihood.