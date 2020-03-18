Key to healthy relationship is Communication and understanding

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

A healthy and happy relationship requires two healthy and happy individuals. A lot is made about “sacrifices” in a relationship. You are supposed to keep the relationship happy by consistently sacrificing yourself for your partner and their wants and needs. There is some truth to that. Every relationship requires each person to consciously choose to give something up at times.

But the problem is when all of the relationship’s happiness is contingent on the other person and both people are in a constant state of sacrifice. A relationship based on sacrifices cannot be sustained, and will eventually become damaging to both individuals in it.

The relationship is a living, breathing thing. Much like the body and muscles, it cannot get stronger without stress and challenge. You have to fight. You have to hash things out. When people talk about the necessity for “good communication” all of the time, this is what they mean: be willing to have the uncomfortable talks. Be willing to have the fights. Say the ugly things and get it all out in the open.

One need to understand the term relation that also can be referred as communication. There are times when everybody fights, because everybody is a huge mess in this generation, but what it takes to be committed and adorable understands between two people. No matter how huge the chaos is but communication and understanding is the main key of building a relationship.

Falling in love is the easy part. The challenge for couples is how to rekindle the fires of romance from time to time and cultivate the mature, trusting love that is the hallmark of a lasting relationship. No matter what kind of relationship it is talking and communicating can solve thousands of problems and the better is to understand what the other person is trying to say, then being rebelling against the statement. The key to a successful relationship is a good communication.