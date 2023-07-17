Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Aishwarya Sharma Reveals Why She Was Tagged ‘Teacher’ On Rohit Shetty’s Show!

Khatron Ke Khiladi, the most watched reality show in the country, is grabbing fans attention through its successful portrayal of drama and suspense. In the thrilling world of daredevil stunts, Aishwarya Sharma has been capturing the attention and admiration of the viewers. Contestant Aishwarya Sharma demonstrated her leadership skills in the thrilling season 13 opening episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Aishwarya’s fellow competitors labelled her “teacher” on the shoot sets. Aishwarya assumed control and led Dino James on an exhilarating partner stunt in water, making sure they completed the act precisely and timely. Aishwarya’s kind nature with other contestants in the show made her a beloved presence on the show.

Aishwarya Sharma reveals why she was titled ‘teacher’

From the time Aishwarya Sharma entered in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, her determination to conquer every challenge was evident. Everyone was amazed by Aishwarya’s innate ability to guide and mentor Dino, including host Rohit Shetty and the other competitors. They chose to call her “teacher” throughout the show in a playful manner.

Aishwarya recalled the first day of the production and stated ‘Dino and I were partnered up for a stunt, which is how the nickname started to take shape. It’s interesting that we both have impatience in common. We were under pressure to perform better than Ruhi and Anjum, who finished the task before us perfectly.’

Aishwarya continued, “During that nerve-wracking stunt over the water, I couldn’t help but constantly guide and scold Dino, pushing him to collect more flags. Since that day, everyone on the set has lovingly called me ‘teacher,’ playfully teasing me about my nature. That particular stunt taught both of us the importance of teamwork.”

Aishwarya’s ability to support and encourage and encourage her co-contestants portrayed the compassionate and empathetic side of her.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The heart pounding journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 began with a diverse group of renowned contestants, all eager to face deepest fears and emerge as champions. From actors to singers and social media influencers, this season is a mix of impeccable talents. The show is all set to premiere on Colors from July 15th. Fans and audience can experience viewing contestant Aishwarya’s daring spirit.