Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor had recently stunned us with her elegant looks from cousin Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. Khushi is an aspiring model. Sridevi had said in an interview that Khushi wants to get into modeling.

Recently, cousin Rhea Kapoor shared a photo of Khushi Kapoor on her social media account. Khushi can be seen wearing a white off-shoulder tee, blue denim, which she teamed with a denim jacket. The white sneakers and dewy make-up are perfectly complimenting the look. Rhea Kapoor captioned the photo, ‘Baby Girl.’

Check out the photo here:

Khushi’s elder sister Janhvi’s upcoming film Dhadak’s trailer was recently released that received a positive response. At the trailer launch of the film, Khushi Kapoor got emotional after the trailer was unveiled. The sisters shared a warm hug and Khushi was beaming with pride.

Janhvi Kapoor gave her first ever interview to Vogue magazine. She said that after the demise of their mom, Sridevi, younger sister Khushi is maternal towards her and puts her to sleep sometimes, the way Sridevi did.

Recently, Boney Kapoor took Khushi and Janhvi on vacation to London where Sonam Kapoor spent her birthday with Rhea Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja, and Arjun Kapoor. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Boney said, “Yes, we are in London for five-six days. Janhvi and Khushi are with me, Anshula had arrived earlier. Arjun will spend a day with us before leaving for Mumbai.” They will be vacationing for a week, after which Janhvi will start promoting her debut film, Dhadak.