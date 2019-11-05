Khushi Kapoor Turns 19, Sister Jahnvi Kapoor Wishes Her “Lifeline” With Unseen Goofy Pictures

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one such sister-duo who shares an unbreakable bond. The two are pretty close to each and has supported each other through thick and thin. Today, on November 5, 2019, Khushi turned a year older and the doting elder sister shared some unseen goofy pictures with the birthday girl. She had captioned the post as “I’m so proud of you. You’re my lifeline. Happy birthday I miss you so much” followed by hearts.

Last year on November 5, 2018, Khushi had turned 18 and Jahnvi had shared an adorable video of them dancing together. Her post was captioned as, “Just an example of how most of my childhood consisted of being bullied by you. I still love u though, more than you’ll ever be able to imagine. #hbd”. In case you missed it take a look:

Last year on Khushi Kapoor’s birthday, her half-brother Arjun Kapoor had posted a heartwarming which could be read as, “Happy birthday to the Fathers favourite child & a proper Gunda… umm not u @janhvikapoor!!! @khushi05k have a wonderful year but the Paps and the Papa are missing u so come back soon n don’t forget the breakfast at Bubbys before u leave. #paparazzilegend #youngestbrat #silentbutviolentkapoor.”

Arjun Kapoor’s sister also posted a birthday note for her baby sister Kiki on her birthday. Her post was captioned as, “Omggggggggg it’s ya birthday @khushi05k happy happy birthday kiki!! You have the kindest heart of us all & I’m so proud to see you blossom into the woman that you are becoming! Work hard, shine on, & show the world your beautiful heart because baby girl you are going to shine super bright, I can feel it with all my heart! May this year be even more lit than xxxtra hot Cheetos I Love yaaaa.”

In an interaction with Anita Shroff Adjania on her talk show “Feet Up With The Stars Jahnvi had revealed that Khushi is all geared up to make her big debut in the Bollywood industry and is currently pursuing an acting course in NYFA. She had stated, “She is going to NYFA. Then after she comes back, she will figure what she wants to do.” Janhvi and their father, Boney Kapoor was a bit hesitant of Khushi’s decision to move away from them. The Gunjan Saxena star had stated, “I’m getting palpitations just thinking about Khushi going to… He (Boney) just has to think about it and he’ll start crying.”

In the same interview Jahnvi had revealed that Khushi is very righteous when it comes to her clothes and said, “Khushi is righteous and that even for sharing clothes, she is like ‘You can’t take them without asking me. Otherwise, there is no rivalry but this taking each others’ clothes without telling is a big issue. But she is my fashion censor. She has the best sense of fashion from us all.”

Here’s wishing Khushi Kapoor a very happy birthday!